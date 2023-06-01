Channi’s nephew sought 2 crore from IPL player in lieu of job: Mann

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday alleged that his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Jashandeep had demanded ₹2 crore from cricketer Jass Inder Singh, a member of IPL team Punjab Kings XI, now known as Punjab Kings, to help him get a government job during the previous Congress government. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday alleged that his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Jashandeep had demanded ₹ 2 crore from cricketer Jass Inder Singh, a member of IPL team Punjab Kings XI, now known as Punjab Kings, to help him get a government job during the previous Congress government.

Mann, who had first levelled allegations against Channi’s nephew on May 22 but did not name the cricketer, on Wednesday produced Jass Inder Singh and his father Manjinder Singh at a press conference.

The CM had given Channi time till May 31 to come clean on the allegations. In a tweet on May 25, Mann had said if Channi fails to disclose all information, he would make public pictures and names to support his allegations.

Mann said there was open sale of jobs during Channi’s tenure due to which the bright career of an outstanding player was ruined. He said Jass Inder and his father had met the former CM during a function in presence of former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu.

The then principal secretary to the CM, Hussan Lal, had apprised Channi about the entire case, said Mann, adding that Channi had agreed to bring the case before the cabinet for approval but asked Jass Inder to meet Jashan first.

The cricketer met Jashan, who assured him that he would get a job but raised a demand for “two”, the CM claimed. The player took ₹2 lakh to Channi’s nephew, who abused him and said ‘two’ means ₹2 crore, Mann said.

After this, the former CM publicly reprimanded Jass Inder and his father during a function asking if the boy was an Olympian, said Mann.

The CM said due to this attitude of Channi, Jass Inder was not able to get the job and was demoralised.

Mann said that Jass Inder, who has a ‘B’ certificate of the sports department, got 198.5 marks in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) exam, which were above the cut-off percentage in the sports category of 132.5. He said Jass Inder was considered in the general category whereas he had applied under the sports quota.

The CM announced that the government will give job to Jass Inder as per the norms for which the case is being studied. He said legal action will be taken against those who have ruined the youth of the state by their misdeeds.

The CM said that anyone who was involved in sinister moves against the state and its youth will not be spared at any cost.