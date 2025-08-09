Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann appoints chairpersons for boards, trusts

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday appointed chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and members of various boards, corporations and improvement trusts in the state. Pankaj Sharda has been appointed chairperson of the Brahman Welfare Board, while Vijay Danav has been made chairperson of the Dalit Development Board

Mann announced the appointments on X, sharing the orders issued by him. A majority of the appointees have been associated with the ruling party. Pankaj Sharda has been appointed chairperson of the Brahman Welfare Board, while Vijay Danav has been made chairperson of the Dalit Development Board. Swaran Salaria has been named chairperson of the Rajput Welfare Board, Ram Kumar Mukari of the Saini Welfare Board, Bari Salmani of the Punjab State Muslim Welfare Board, Raju Kanojia of the Kanojia Welfare Board, Denial Masih of the Masih Welfare Board, and Barkharam of the Vimuktjati Welfare Board.

Bal Krishan Fauji will lead the Prajapat Samaj Welfare Board, Ashwini Aggarwal the Aggarwal Welfare Board, Brigadier Rajkumar (retired) the Gujjar Welfare Board, Keshav Verma the Swarnkar Welfare Board, Mekhan Lal Pallan the Sain Samaj Welfare Board, and Satpal Singh Sokhi the Ramgarhia Welfare Board.

Baljinder Dhillon has been named chairperson of Punjab Agro Foodgrain Corporation Limited. Simmi Chopra has been appointed chairperson of the Punjab State Social Welfare Board, while Manjit Singh Ghumman will head the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation. Mann extended best wishes to all newly appointed office-bearers.