Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over 1 crore cheque to sepoy Parvinder’s kin

Chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday handed over a cheque of ₹1 crore to the family of sepoy Parvinder Singh, who died at Kargil recently. He also announced the installation of a statue in memory of Parvinder at Chhajli village. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann handing over a ₹ 1-crore cheque to kin of sepoy Parvinder Singh, who died at Kargil recently. (HT Photo)

The CM said that the monetary assistance is being extended to the bereaved family according to the policy of the state government. “Though it’s an irreparable loss for the country in general the government has made a humble effort in honour of the armyman.

Notably, Parvinder’s father retired as naik from the army, while his brother is also serving as a sepoy in the army. Mann directed the Sangrur deputy commissioner to ensure that the family receives all necessary support and does not encounter difficulties in the future.

