Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over job letters to 1,746 new constables

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 1,746 recruits who joined the Punjab Police as constables at Punjab Armed Police (PAP) headquarters here. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on handing over appointment letter to a recruit at the Punjab Armed Police headquarters in Jalandhar on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Mann said as many as 13,092 personnel had been added to the police force in the last four-and-a-half years, with recruitment of another 3,298 constables underway.

“Alongside expanding the force, the Punjab government has also approved 1,600 new district-cadre posts of inspectors, SIs and ASIs to be filled through departmental promotions, underscoring its focus on strengthening the force while protecting Punjab’s hard-earned peace and tackling emerging challenges, including threats of unrest, terrorism and road safety,” he said.

Mann said all these youngsters have been recruited purely on the basis of merit.

“Our government has provided more than 70,840 jobs, which is a historic achievement. I am fully confident that these newly recruited young men and women will protect Punjab and the country with complete honesty and dedication,” he said.

He added that the AAP government has succeeded in creating employment opportunities for youth in every village, town and city of the state.

He said Punjab had suffered a serious setback because of the drug menace, but the state government has launched the anti-drug campaign ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ to decisively combat the menace.

“Punjab had suffered a blot in the form of drugs, but now we are fighting drug terrorism. More than 70,000 drug smugglers have been put behind bars over the past 500 days. The properties of drug peddlers involved in this heinous crime against humanity are being confiscated and demolished,” he said.

Mann said the Punjab Police have a unique responsibility to safeguard the 532-km international border with a hostile neighbour.

The chief minister said that, as a border state, Punjab continues to face attempts by inimical forces to disturb its hard-earned peace. “Several forces inimical to the state have been chalking out nefarious designs to disturb the peace of Punjab, but the Punjab Police has always foiled such attempts,” he said, adding that the force must continuously upgrade itself in accordance with advanced requirements in investigation, science and technology.

Akalis, Cong driven by hunger for power: Mann

Later, while addressing a Lok Milni at Kartarpur, Mann said the Akalis and Congress had no agenda for Punjab and were driven solely by a hunger for power, in contrast to his government, which had delivered tangible benefits to people through an honest and people-centric administration.

Mann said the previous governments in Punjab had pushed the state’s youth towards drugs, which was one of the reasons that motivated him to enter politics.

“The leaders of Akali Dal and Congress used their power to defeat those who worked against their interests and sent them into political oblivion. These traditional political parties have only one agenda: to defame Punjab. They want power only to loot the people,” he added.

The chief minister said the people of Punjab had rejected leaders who had lived in palatial houses during their years in power and remained disconnected from the common people. “The wise and brave people of Punjab have taught these dubious and arrogant leaders a befitting lesson for their misdeeds,” he added.