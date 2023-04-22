Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 20 more public mines in five districts

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 20 more public mines in five districts

ByParteek Singh Mahal, Moga
Apr 22, 2023 01:43 AM IST

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann announced the opening of 150 more public mining sites in the state, which will sell sand at a cheaper rate of ?5.50 per cubic feet. The state government has eradicated the sand mafia, which used to ensure that people only got cheap sand. These mines will not only provide cheap sand but will also provide employment to several youths. Only manual excavation of sand will be permitted, and the sand will only be sold for non-commercial construction projects.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government will soon operationalize 150 more public mines across Punjab. He said that the state government has eradicated the ‘sand mafia’, which used to flex its muscles in the past to ensure that people get cheap sand.

CM Bhagwant Mann dedicating a public mining site to people at Sanghera village in Moga on Friday. (HT Photo)
CM Bhagwant Mann dedicating a public mining site to people at Sanghera village in Moga on Friday. (HT Photo)

Maan was at Sanghera village in Moga for the third phase of opening public mining sites. He dedicated 20 new sites in five districts-- Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Moga, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar-- to people. With this, the total number of operational sites in the state increased to 55.

“Now the sand will be sold at just 5.50 per cubic feet in each of these public mining sites thereby giving a major reprieve to the people. Only manual excavation of sand will be permitted in these public mining sites and no mechanical excavation of sand will be allowed. Till now, 5.82 lakh metric tons of sand have been used by people from 35 public mines, now these 20 mines will provide 18.29 lakh metric more sand to people,” he said.

He said that these mines will not only benefit the public by providing cheap sand but will also provide direct and indirect employment to several youths. He said that so far only labour workers have earned 5 crore after working on these sites. He said that sand from public mining sites will only be sold for use in the construction of non-commercial projects.

“Sale of sand will happen only till sunset and a government official will always be present to regulate the extraction of sand at each public mining site,” he said.

Slamming the previous governments for producing and patronising the sand mafia in the state, he said that these people have no moral right to speak on this issue. Bhagwant Mann said that everyone knows that these leaders were hand in glove with every mafia that plundered the state during their long misrule.

Stating that the state finances are back on the track, the CM said that a crackdown has been launched against the sand mafia, which was patronised by the previous regime leaders, to ensure people get sand at affordable rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

Topics
punjab chief minister bhagwant mann crackdown state government sand mafia hoshiarpur ludhiana ferozepur sbs nagar government official + 9 more
punjab chief minister bhagwant mann crackdown state government sand mafia hoshiarpur ludhiana ferozepur sbs nagar government official + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 22, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out