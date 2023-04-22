Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dedicates 20 more public mines in five districts

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government will soon operationalize 150 more public mines across Punjab. He said that the state government has eradicated the ‘sand mafia’, which used to flex its muscles in the past to ensure that people get cheap sand. CM Bhagwant Mann dedicating a public mining site to people at Sanghera village in Moga on Friday. (HT Photo)

Maan was at Sanghera village in Moga for the third phase of opening public mining sites. He dedicated 20 new sites in five districts-- Ludhiana, Ferozepur, Moga, Hoshiarpur and SBS Nagar-- to people. With this, the total number of operational sites in the state increased to 55.

“Now the sand will be sold at just ₹5.50 per cubic feet in each of these public mining sites thereby giving a major reprieve to the people. Only manual excavation of sand will be permitted in these public mining sites and no mechanical excavation of sand will be allowed. Till now, 5.82 lakh metric tons of sand have been used by people from 35 public mines, now these 20 mines will provide 18.29 lakh metric more sand to people,” he said.

He said that these mines will not only benefit the public by providing cheap sand but will also provide direct and indirect employment to several youths. He said that so far only labour workers have earned ₹5 crore after working on these sites. He said that sand from public mining sites will only be sold for use in the construction of non-commercial projects.

“Sale of sand will happen only till sunset and a government official will always be present to regulate the extraction of sand at each public mining site,” he said.

Slamming the previous governments for producing and patronising the sand mafia in the state, he said that these people have no moral right to speak on this issue. Bhagwant Mann said that everyone knows that these leaders were hand in glove with every mafia that plundered the state during their long misrule.

Stating that the state finances are back on the track, the CM said that a crackdown has been launched against the sand mafia, which was patronised by the previous regime leaders, to ensure people get sand at affordable rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON