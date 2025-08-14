Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to hoist Tricolour at Faridkot on I-Day

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the national flag on Independence Day at a state-level function to be held in Faridkot. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the CM’s office said that Bhagwant Singh Mann had also deputed his cabinet colleagues to preside over the Independence Day celebrations at various district headquarters.

Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan will hoist the national flag at Ferozepur, deputy speaker Jai Kishan Rouri at Fazilka, finance minister Harpal Cheema at Rupnagar, new and renewable energy minister Aman Arora at Ludhiana, social justice minister Dr Baljit Kaur at SBS Nagar, industry minister Sanjeev Arora at Sangrur, health minister Dr Balbir Singh at Amritsar, housing and urban development minister Hardeep Singh Mundian at Gurdaspur, food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at Tarn Taran, transport minister Laljeet Singh Bhullar at Mansa, education minister Harjot Singh Bains at Moga, mining minister Barinder Goyal at Bhatinda, rural development minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh at Jalandhar, local government minister Ravjot Singh at Pathankot, agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian at SAS Nagar, horticulture minister Mohinder Bhagat at Hoshiarpur and PWD minister Harbhajan Singh ETO at Patiala.