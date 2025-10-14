Punjab CM gives flood relief cheques to 631 beneficiaries in Amritsar

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over flood-compensation cheques worth ₹5.70 crore to 631 beneficiaries. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann distributes compensation to the flood victims in Amritsar on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing the gathering during a function at Ajnala, the CM said, as promised on September 11, that after conducting a special survey (girdawari), the compensation distribution will begin within 45 days.

“Although the 45-day deadline ends on October 28, the state government has started distributing compensation ahead of schedule,” Mann said, thanking the officers and staff of the revenue department and the district administration for their hard work.

Mann said that starting Tuesday, cabinet ministers will begin distributing compensation in the remaining 19 districts, covering a total of 825 villages. “A special survey was conducted in 2,508 villages to assess crop damage, and according to reports, about 3.5 lakh acres of crops were severely affected. Objections have been sought to ensure no farmer is treated unfairly,” the CM said, adding that objections in 825 villages have already been resolved, and the requisite fund has been approved for 20 affected districts.

Referring to a survey conducted in 2,291 villages to assess house damage, the CM said that, according to reports, in 1,846 villages, 30,806 houses, sheds, and huts were damaged.

“A total of ₹180 crore will be distributed as compensation starting from October 23, adding that for fully collapsed houses, ₹1.20 lakh will be given, for partially damaged houses, the amount has been increased from ₹6,500 to ₹40,000,” he said.

Referring to losses suffered in the Amritsar district, Mann said 198 villages were affected by the floods.

“According to the special survey reports, crops over 59,793 acres were damaged. As many as 958 houses were completely destroyed, and 3,711 were partially damaged. A total of 307 cattle were lost,” he said.

Mann said Punjabis have always been resilient people. “The people of the Majha region, in particular, have faced great hardships. Firstly, during India-Pakistan tensions and secondly, devastation caused by floods”, he said.

The CM said that it is heartening to see that people are contributing in large numbers through the portal rangla.punjab.gov.in to the mission ‘Mission Chardi Kala’ to help the flood victims.

Mann said that the state has suffered nearly ₹14,000 crore loss due to the floods.

“The state government has apprised the Union government about it. Instead of bailing the state out of the crisis, the Centre is unfortunately adopting delaying tactics,” he said.