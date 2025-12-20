Punjab CM hands over 505 bus permits, says big players’ monopoly to end

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over 505 mini bus permits to unemployed youth of the state under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s ‘Rozgar Kranti Scheme’. The move, according to the CM, would end the monopoly of big players in the transport sector. He said that during the previous regimes, permits were issued only to those people who were close to the ruling leaders. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a permit distribution event in Chandigarh on Friday. (ANI)

In a function at Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA), Mann said the state government had started Rozgar Kranti with this self employment initiative. “The transport department has approved 1,165 small stage carriage permits from March 2022 till date. Today, 505 youngsters are getting permits under the Small Stage Carriage Permit Scheme,” he said.

Felicitating the youth who got the permits, the CM said it would boost the economy. “Earlier, students had to face difficulties amid lack of buses. Now, the state government has started school buses for girl students,” he said. The CM also stated that the state had allotted the work to recarpet 43,000-km roads, including 19,000-km rural roads with a condition of five-year maintenance.

“During previous regimes, bus permits were issued only to those close to the ruling people,” he said, adding that 58,000 youths had got government jobs without any corruption, nepotism or recommendations.

“Badals had centralised the entire transport business due to which this system collapsed and was controlled by few chosen ones,” said the CM who announced a fleet of 1,311 new buses to strengthen the public transport. He said private players would not be allowed to exploit the people.

He said the bus stations of Patiala, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Ludhiana and Bathinda were being provided with modern facilities. “We will start a new app to book bus tickets. The state government will start shuttle bus service in Punjab.”

The CM informed that the state cabinet has amended the rules to provide permits and other facilities to new players. “We are changing the mindset of people to become job givers, instead of seekers. The youth of Punjab has a lot of potential and the need of the hour is to harness it,” he said.

Speaking on the recently held zila parishad and block samiti polls, the CM said, “The elections were held in a free and fair manner. Opposition leaders are unnecessarily making a hue and cry as they have been rejected by the people.”