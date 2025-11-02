Punjab CM hits back at BJP, says no ‘Sheesh Mahal’, it’s my camp office

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal has been allocated a government mansion in Chandigarh, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said that the house was his camp office. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Asking the saffron party to stop ‘baseless propaganda’ to mislead the people, Mann said that if they (BJP) want to see what ‘Sheesh Mahal’ looks like, they should visit former CM Amarinder Singh’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

“I dare the leaders of the saffron party to substantiate their claims regarding ‘Sheesh Mahal’ with valid proofs. If the BJP really wants to see what a “Sheesh Mahal” actually looks like, they should go and look at the Siswan farmhouse of their own leader, ex-CM Amarinder Singh,” Mann hit back.

In a post on X on Friday, the Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of readying a “luxurious 7-star, two-acre government bungalow” in Sector 2, Chandigarh, for himself, reportedly from Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s “quota”.

“After vacating the Sheesh Mahal in Delhi, Punjab’s ‘Super CM’ Arvind Kejriwal has now had an even more magnificent Sheesh Mahal prepared in Punjab. In Chandigarh’s Sector 2, Arvind Kejriwal has been allotted a luxurious 7-star government bungalow spread over 2 acres from the chief minister’s quota,” the BJP posted on X and shared a satellite image of the bungalow.

Mann said that the BJP leadership is baffled by the growing popularity of the AAP across the country, especially in Gujarat, due to which it is indulging in such ‘dirty tantrums’.

“In the dearth of any tangible issue against the state government, the BJP is trying to mislead the Punjabis by spitting venom. The saffron party has no roadmap for the state, but it is now just banking on morphed videos and such frivolous claims to defame the state government,” Mann added.

The CM added that guests and other dignitaries from around the country who come and meet him at the camp office, where some of them also stay.

“I want to make it very clear that the day I took oath (as chief minister) on March 16, 2022, government houses were allotted to the chief minister and other ministers. Kothi No. 45 in Sector 2 is the chief minister’s official residence. Similarly, Kothi No. 50 in Sector 2, about which they (BJP) are making misleading claims, is mentioned as the camp office of the chief minister. It is part of my house. It is a camp office/guest house,” he said.

Mann went on to add that Chandigarh is a Union territory which is directly under the Centre. “Show me one letter that says we have allotted a house to Arvind Kejriwal,” Mann said.

The CM said that these are not the Sheesh Mahals but are the residences which are used by the common leaders elected by the Punjabis.

“Those who have palaces are now in the BJP fold. BJP leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh and old friends of the saffron party, Sukhbir Singh Badal, have constructed huge palaces, but the BJP leadership is mum on them,” he said.

Mann also took a jibe at Union minister of state Ravneet Singh Bittu and said he is ‘illegally’ occupying a house in Chandigarh, which was once allotted to his uncle Tej Parkash Singh.

“Despite several reminders, the Punjab governor has never paid heed to get this house vacated, Mann said, adding that the BJP should peep into its conscience and see where it stands.