Punjab CM lauds police for Op against Moose Wala shooters
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday congratulated the state police and the anti-gangster task force for successfully executing an operation against two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police at a village in Amritsar district. Three policemen and a journalist were also injured, said police.
In a statement issued here, the CM said the state government has launched a decisive war against the gangsters and anti-social elements in the state. He said the Punjab Police has got a major success in an anti-gangster operation in Amritsar.
Mann congratulated all police officers and those who made this operation against gangsters a huge success. The CM said police officers have exhibited rare courage and heroism during the operation to eliminate the gangsters from Punjab.
He said as a fact of the matter, the Punjab Police has upheld its glorious tradition of bravery and professional commitment to safeguard the lives of people. Mann said the state government is according top priority to wipe out the scourge of gangsters and drugs from the state.
Alleging that the previous governments used to “patronise drug trade and gangsters” in the state, Mann said that now “none of them will be spared”. He said no one will be allowed to disturb the hard-earned peace of the state and severest of severe action will be taken against gangsters and anti-social elements.
-
Jharkhand: BJP slams Soren govt after woman cop mowed down
The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at the Hemant Soren government after a woman sub-inspector on night patrolling duty was allegedly mowed down by a pick-up van, allegedly smuggling cattle, when the officer, Sandhya Topno tried to stop it for checking near Hulhundu village in Ranchi in the wee hours on Wednesday, police said. Kishore Kaushal, SP, Ranchi, said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Nigaar Khan, has been taken into custody and is being questioned.
-
Madrasa teacher held by NIA in E Champaran
The National Investigation Agency arrested a madrasa teacher from Bihar's East Champaran district late Tuesday evening for Ali's' alleged involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Wednesday. East Champaran's superintendent of police, Dr Kumar Ashish said the teacher, identified as Asghar Ali (in 30s), who was attached with Jamiya Maria Nishwan Madarasa at Kedarnagar in Sikrahana subdivision, was wanted in an old terror case in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh).
-
BJP MP accuses forest official of offence under SC/ST Act, writes to Speaker
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Sasaram in Bihar, Chhedi Paswan, has accused Rohtas divisional forest officer Manish Kumar Verma of violating protocol and indulging in discriminatory behaviour that constitutes a crime under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Paswan, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, has demanded a probe against the officer. DFO Verma didn't answer calls and messages on his official number.
-
ED gets six-day remand of arrested aide of CM Soren
A special court here on Wednesday granted six-day remand of a close aide of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Pankaj Mishra, to the Enforcement Directorate, which had arrested him the previous day in connection with a money laundering case, a lawyer said. The federal probe agency had kept Mishra, who is Soren's political representative, at the Kotwali police station premises on Tuesday night after his medical check-up.
-
Contractor burnt alive over payment dispute in Kanpur
A builder allegedly burnt a contractor alive over a dispute involving ₹18 lakh in Shyam Nagar locality in Kanpur's Chakeri police area, according to an FIR lodged on Wednesday. Victim Rajendra Pal, 49, was rushed to the UHM hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment after giving a dying declaration, said the police. DCP (East) Pramod Kumar said the builder Shailendra Srivastava and his accountant AK Tiwari have been arrested.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics