Punjab CM lays foundation for 3.4-cr STP at Dera Sachkhand Ballan

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday laid the foundation stone for a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and main pumping station at Dera Sachkhand Ballan. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass on Thursday. (HT)

After paying obeisance at Dera Sachkhand Ballan, a religious and social organisation at Ballan village near Jalandhar dedicated to the teachings of Guru Ravidass, Mann said he felt blessed to have received the opportunity to visit the sacred place, an official statement said.

The project, announced by former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi before the 2022 state assembly elections, will be completed at a cost of ₹3.4 crore.

The STP will have a capacity of 0.5 MLD (million litres per day) and is expected to be completed within 12 months. The project will provide a clean and healthy environment for the lakhs of devotees who visit the dera.

The initiative will also lead to major improvements in sanitation infrastructure, Mann said, adding that the treated water from the plant will be recycled and reused, supporting the irrigation of approximately 13 hectares of land.

“The project represents a significant step towards clean water, improved healthcare facilities, environmental protection and reducing dependence on groundwater,” he added.

Seeking blessings from dera head Sant Niranjan Dass, the chief minister praised the dera for being a source of inspiration to millions of followers of Guru Ravidass, who preached the ideals of an egalitarian society.

He noted that this land had always promoted the values of universal peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.

Mann also commended the dera’s contributions in uplifting the social and economic well-being of the masses, including its efforts to provide quality education and healthcare services to underprivileged communities.

“Following the path shown by Dr BR Ambedkar, the Punjab government has prioritised the education sector, along with health, employment and other key areas. Punjab has ushered in a new era of reforms in education and healthcare, and today leads the country in educational outcomes,” he said.