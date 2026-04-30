Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday called upon people across the state to actively participate in Census 2027 by completing their self-enumeration and registering Punjabi as their mother tongue, emphasising that crucial policy decisions on Punjab's socio-economic development depend on accurate census data. Punjab CM Mann calls upon people to actively participate in Census 2027

He completed his own self-enumeration at his native village through the official online Census portal, according to an official release.

Several key decisions related to the socio-economic development of Punjab depend on census data. It is crucial that people come forward and register Punjabi as their mother tongue to ensure accurate representation, the chief minister said.

Launching the first phase of Census 2027, titled "House Listing and Housing Census", Mann stated that by completing his self-enumeration through the official online portal, he wanted to demonstrate that this process is simple, accessible, and citizen-centric.

This is an important initiative to encourage people to actively participate in the digital census process, he said.

He urged residents across Punjab to embrace this technology-driven exercise and contribute actively.

"My participation is meant to set an example so that people across the state provide accurate and timely information. I appeal to all residents to make maximum use of the self-enumeration facility available from April 30 to May 14 and contribute toward building a comprehensive and reliable national database," he further said.

"A robust database is essential for effective planning and policy formulation. Accurate census data forms the backbone of governance, ensuring that welfare schemes, infrastructure development, and equitable distribution of resources reach every section of society," he said.

Self-enumeration is a key feature of Census 2027, allowing individuals to conveniently fill in their demographic and socio-economic details online, he said, adding that this initiative enhances transparency, improves efficiency, and ensures greater accuracy of data.

The digital approach reduces dependence on manual processes, enables faster data collection, and strengthens the integrity of the national database, he further said.

The first phase of Census 2027 will also include door-to-door surveys from May 15 to June 13, 2026.

During this period, 33 questions related to housing conditions, amenities, and assets will be asked, and every household will be counted to ensure that no family is left out of this important national exercise, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.