Punjab CM Mann gives nod to start recruitment process of 1,450 cops

Ahead of Diwali, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday gave nod to start recruitment process to induct 1,450 more cops in the state. Ahead of Diwali, Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday gave nod to start recruitment process to induct 1,450 more cops in the state. (ANI File Photo)

The chief minister said that youth will act as a catalyst for realising the dream of ‘Rangla Punjab’ for which doors of government recruitment are being open for them. He said that out of these 1,450 police personnel, 50 will be recruited to the post of inspector, 150 sub-inspectors, 500 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and 750 head constables.

Mann said the motive is to make youth an equal partner in the socio-economic growth of the state.

TheCM said that the state government has so far handed over government jobs to 37,683 youth in Punjab.

He said that it is a record as the government has completed this recruitment drive merely in 18 months whereas the successive state governments “ignored” this during their entire tenure. Mann said that the drive will be continued in the coming days too.

The CM said that the recruitment of 1,450 cops in police will further streamline the functioning of force at the district level. He said that this initiative will help in tackling anti-social elements besides maintaining law and order in the state. He said that the state government is committed to modernising the Punjab Police by recruiting the manpower and upgrading the infrastructure on scientific lines.

