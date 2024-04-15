Punjab CM Mann meets Kejriwal in Tihar jail, says being treated like hardcore criminal

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Monday and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief was not being given amenities that are provided even to hardcore criminals. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann interacting with the media outside Tihar Jail on Monday after meeting Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is imprisoned in connection with the Delhi liquor scam. (PTI Photo)

Mann, who was accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, said they met Kejriwal for half-an-hour but they were separated by a glass wall and interacted over a phone call.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also read: Delhi excise policy: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court issues notice to ED

“I became emotional seeing him. He is being treated like a hardcore criminal. What is his fault? Is it his fault that he built mohalla clinics?” said Mann.

The Punjab chief minister said he was asked by Kejriwal to visit different places for campaigning for INDIA bloc candidates.

He also said the AAP will emerge a strong political force on June 4, when the Lok Sabha election results are announced.

Pathak said Kejriwal was worried about the people of Delhi and was enquiring whether they were getting subsidies. “Even inside jail, he is worried about the people of Delhi. He said that from next week, he will call two ministers to discuss issues. He asked party MLAs to go out among people,” Pathak said.

The meeting took place in the ‘mulakat jangla’, a room divided with a glass wall, a Tihar jail official said.

Security was tightened with local police being deployed outside Tihar jail, given that Mann is Z+ protectee.

The Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of conspiracy and involvement in the Delhi liquor scam. According to the ED, he drafted and implemented the excise policy to receive kickbacks and eventually use part of proceeds in the campaign for the Goa assembly elections.