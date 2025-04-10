Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab CM Mann okays 4,000-crore road infra project

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 10, 2025 09:46 AM IST

CM Bhagwant Mann says link roads are the arteries of economic growth in the state as they help the people residing in rural areas on one hand and give impetus to trade and business on the other.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave nod to launch a special campaign for constructing 20,000-km link roads in the state at the cost of 4,000 crore. The roads will be widened, strengthened and upgraded under the drive. Chairing a meeting here, the CM said these link roads are the arteries of economic growth in the state as they help the people residing in rural areas on one hand and give impetus to trade and business on the other.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann underlined the need for construction of these roads at the earliest as majority of them have remained unattended even after outliving their six-year life.

The CM said a survey for the need-based and priority-wise construction of roads must be ensured. He asked the PWD and Mandi Board authorities to ensure that every single penny is spent judiciously besides ensuring that the contractors concerned maintain it for five years.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab CM Mann okays 4,000-crore road infra project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On