Punjab CM Mann okays 4,000-crore road infra project

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday gave nod to launch a special campaign for constructing 20,000-km link roads in the state at the cost of ₹4,000 crore. The roads will be widened, strengthened and upgraded under the drive. Chairing a meeting here, the CM said these link roads are the arteries of economic growth in the state as they help the people residing in rural areas on one hand and give impetus to trade and business on the other. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mann underlined the need for construction of these roads at the earliest as majority of them have remained unattended even after outliving their six-year life.

The CM said a survey for the need-based and priority-wise construction of roads must be ensured. He asked the PWD and Mandi Board authorities to ensure that every single penny is spent judiciously besides ensuring that the contractors concerned maintain it for five years.