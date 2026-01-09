Punjab CM Mann requests for live telecast of his appearance before Akal Takht

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday requested Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj to permit live telecast of his appearance before the Akal Takht secretariat on January 15. The acting jathedar on Monday summoned the chief minister to appear in person before the Akal Takht secretariat.

In a post on microblogging website X, Mann said that he received messages from all over the world that when he presents the account of ‘Golak’ from the sangat on January 15 on behalf of the sangar, it should be telecast live on all television channels. “Understanding the sentiments of the ‘sangat’, I too request the jathedar sahib that my clarification be directly broadcast, so that the sangat can stay connected. See you on January 15 – with evidence included,” he posted.

The acting jathedar on Monday summoned the chief minister to appear in person before the Akal Takht secretariat. The summons to Mann were issued following allegations that he made derogatory remarks regarding Sikh traditions and tenets. Gargaj said that Mann’s comments on Sikh rehat maryada (code of conduct) and the principle of daswandh (religious tithe) had “deeply hurt the Sikh psyche”. The summons to Mann came amid an ongoing standoff between the AAP government and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Mann is only the second sitting chief minister of Punjab to be summoned by the Akal Takht.