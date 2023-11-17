Punjab CM pays tributes to Kartar Singh Sarabha on martyrdom day

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday paid tributes to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha on his martyrdom day. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann offering floral tributes to martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha. (Photo: X)

Addressing the gathering during a state-level function here today, the CM said that Kartar Singh Sarabha was India’s youngest revolutionary who sacrificed his life at the age of 19. He said that the martyr has been an inspiration for the young generations since ages to work for their country selflessly.

The CM said that the state government will name the upcoming airport at Halwara near Ludhiana after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha International Airport. The CM added that 80% work has been completed and it will be operational soon.

Batting for conferring Bharat Ratna to Bhagat Singh, Sarabha and other legendary martyrs who had sacrificed their lives during the national freedom struggle, Mann said that bestowing the highest civilian honour award will enhance the prestige of this award.

He said that the road to the village has already been constructed, and Sewa Kendra will be operational in the coming days, adding that he will explore the feasibility of setting up UPSC coaching centres along with other projects in the coming days. He announced that the state government would develop the native village of martyr as a model village.

