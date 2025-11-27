Punjab CM pushes for strategic tie-ups with Japan in key sectors

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday batted for a strategic tie-up with Japan in key sectors of advanced manufacturing, mobility, electronics, food processing, renewable energy, and global services. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

The CM, accompanied by cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, virtually held a detailed deliberation with a high-level delegation of Japan comprising representatives of the Embassy of Japan, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (JCCII), and over 25 leading Japanese companies operating across India such as Panasonic, Sumitomo, Nippon, NEC, Toyota and others.

The interaction formed a key part of Punjab’s international outreach in the run-up to the 6th Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit scheduled from March 13-15, 2026, at the Indian School of Business (ISB), Mohali.

The CM extended an invitation to Japanese companies to be part of Punjab’s next phase of industrial transformation.

Minister Sanjeev Arora said that the FastTrack Punjab digital platform now delivers more than 200 Government-to-Business services with guaranteed approvals within 45 working days, backed by legally enforceable auto-deemed approvals. He underlined the coordinated reforms undertaken across Industries & Commerce, Investment Promotion, Power, and NRI Affairs to ensure world-class facilitation for investors.

The Minister highlighted that Punjab has attracted more than ₹1.39 lakh crore in industrial investments, generating employment of 5.09 lakh jobs, adding that the state is further strengthening its power infrastructure with an outlay of ₹5,000 crore to support future industrial and renewable energy needs.

Japanese and Indo-Japanese industry leaders, including senior representatives from Yanmar Holdings and TTC Group, shared their experiences of operating in Punjab, highlighting the quality of human capital, supportive policy ecosystem, and seamless facilitation by Invest Punjab.