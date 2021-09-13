Punjab CM says Badals playing double game on farm laws

Balachaur (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar): Sounding the bugle for the 2022 Punjab elections, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday accused Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and his son and former deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal of playing a double game on the farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government last year.

Capt Amarinder Singh said that the Shiromani Akali Dal, as an ally of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, first endorsed the three farm ordinances but later did a U-turn under pressure from its rural constituency of farmers in Punjab.

The chief minister took on the Akalis while addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the first college of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) at Ballowal village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

Harsimrat part of cabinet when ordinances made

“The three farm ordinances were made in agreement of the Shiromani Akali Dal, as Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was a part of the cabinet that passed the ordinances,” Capt Amarinder said.

He said that the former chief minister, Parkash Singh Badal, had issued a video statement, endorsing the farm laws and advocating that there was nothing wrong in the new ordinances.

He accused the Akali Dal of abandoning the interest of farmers when its backing was needed and supporting them now when they are protesting the farm laws tooth and nail.

Repeal laws unacceptable to farmers: CM to Centre

Capt Amarinder Singh said that the Centre must repeal the three farm laws by amending the Constitution as the legislation was unacceptable to farmers.

“The Punjab government debunked the three farm laws by passing laws in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The Congress is the first party to oppose the three laws and call an all-party meeting with farm leaders,” said the Punjab CM.

He announced increasing the subsidy for fencing around farms in the Kandi area from 60% to 90%. He also announced the setting up of five horticulture estates in the state.

Step-motherly approach towards Punjab: Tewari

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari told the gathering that the Centre was meting out a step-motherly treatment towards Punjab by toughening its stand on the release of ₹1,600 crore as rural development fund (RDF).

Tewari said chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was the first to raise a voice against the three farm laws.

First PAU college outside Ludhiana

PAU vice-chancellor Anirudh Tiwari said that the admission process for the first college of PAU outside Ludhiana has been completed and classes will begin by October. The batch comprises 60 students.

He said that the PAU regional research centre at Ballowal has been doing research in the field of apple cultivation in the Kandi area and other varieties of oil seeds.

Capt Amarinder Singh also handed over cheques for debt waiver to landless farmers and labourers.

State education minister Vijay Inder Singla, Balachaur MLA Darshan Lal Mangupur and SBS Nagar MLA Angad Singh were present.