Punjab: College director, vice-principal booked for nursing student’s suicide

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered an abetment to suicide case against an administrator and vice-principal of Gursewa nursing college in Garhshankar here where a 19-year-old student had died of poison on Wednesday. The teenager hailed from Nuh in Haryana. (HT File)

The parents of the deceased and student union leaders had alleged that the first-year student had ended his life due to college administration’s harassment. The teenager hailed from Nuh in Haryana.

An FIR under Section 108 of the BNS was registered against college director Davinder Kaur Rai and vice-principal Kamaldeep Kaur late on Thursday evening.

Students from different districts in the state joined a protest organised by local students on the Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur highway against the college administration demanding action against the accused.

Baljit Dharamkot, a student leader, has alleged that the management announced a holiday for the day scholars and locked the hostel inmates to prevent them from joining the protest.

Ashiq Khan’s father Habib Khan revealed that he had come to the college on October 7 to talk to the management about his son’s rustication and after he gave a written assurance, the management revoked the order. He alleged that the next day his son again complained of harassment and the very next day, he was informed about his suicide.

The union leaders said that the nursing student was rusticated from the college for not depositing advance fee but was reinstated after his parents met the principal on October 8 and gave written guarantee.

College principal Sangeeta James, when contacted, said that since she was on leave, she could not say much. “The student was rusticated for misconduct but was reinstated after his parents tendered an apology,” she said.