    Punjab colleges suffered damages to tune of ₹7.7 cr due to floods

    The worst hit was Government College, Ajnala, where seepage, a boundary wall collapse and damage to the staff quarters caused a loss of a whopping 2.4 crore. This is followed by SCD Government College, Ludhiana, where seepage and leakage in departments, administrative block and auditorium caused a loss of 1.4 crore.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 8:00 AM IST
    By Akanksha Attri, Ludhiana
    The recent downpour and resultant floods caused infrastructural damage to the tune of 7.7 crore in 19 government colleges across Punjab, a report compiled by the department of higher education has revealed.

    Due to the crisis, all colleges and universities in Punjab were forced to shut down between September 1 and September 7. (PTI)
    Of all the districts, Patiala, Ludhiana and Gurdaspur were the worst hit while widespread damage was also reported from Amritsar, Rupnagar, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, SAS Nagar, Muktsar Sahib, and SBS Nagar.

    Due to the crisis, all colleges and universities in the state were forced to shut down between September 1 and September 7.

    Directorate of public instructions (higher education) Harpreet Singh Sudan said, “The budget was prepared by the department and was presented to the Prime Minister during his visit to the state. However, we have not received any payment as of now. Whenever we receive the funds, the same will be disbursed to the colleges.”

