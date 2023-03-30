Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Congress’ candidate for Jalandhar by-election flags poll code ‘violations’

Punjab: Congress’ candidate for Jalandhar by-election flags poll code ‘violations’

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Mar 30, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary said the transfer orders appeared “to have been passed with an intention to favour the ruling party during the Lok Sabha bypoll” and urged the chief election commissioner to declare the orders void

Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary has written to the Election Commission of India, pointing three potential model code of conduct violations by the Punjab government, including transfer of several IPS, PCS, and PPS officers posted in the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency, display of chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s photos on the Aam Aadmi clinics, and the publication of government advertisements in print, electronic, and social media.

She said the transfer orders appeared “to have been passed with an intention to favour the ruling party during the Lok Sabha bypoll” and urged the chief election commissioner to declare the orders void. Chaudhary also requested the removal of Mann’s photos from the clinics and omission of ‘Aam Aadmi’ from the clinics’ name.

