Punjab cop held for taking ₹9.5 lakh bribe to protect drug peddler
AMRITSAR: The Punjab Police’s anti-drug special task force (STF) has arrested an additional station house officer (SHO) for allegedly taking ₹9.5 bribe from a drug smuggler, also accused in the Ludhiana bomb blast case.
Sub-inspector (SI) Narinder Singh, who was posted at the Lopoke police station, was arrested on the basis of the confessional statement of one Guravtar Singh, who was arrested a few days ago in a follow-up investigation of the December 23, 2021, Ludhiana court complex blast case in which a former cop, Gagandeep Singh, was killed while allegedly planting an improvised explosive device.
STF’s deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vawinder Mahajan said: “A smuggling case was registered at the STF police station in Mohali in May. Following the investigation, four persons, including one Dilbagh Singh, alias Baggo, were arrested at the initial stage and heroin was recovered from them. During interrogation told the STF that he had been working along with one Surmukh Singh, alias Sammu, who was arrested around a month ago in a case of seizure of an improvised explosive device (IED). On questioning, Baggo revealed that he had retrieved an IED from the border and handed it over to Gagandeep Singh in Ludhiana at the behest of Sammu.
Following Baggo’s statement, Sammu was also brought on production warrant and he confessed that the Ludhiana blast’s IED was smuggled from Pakistan at the behest of Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, who is living in Malaysia, the DSP said
“On Sunday, the STF arrested Avtar and Guravtar and recovered one kg heroin from their possession. Guravar told us that he was being protected by the SI. He also said that he had given ₹9.5 lakh to the cop for helping him. On Friday morning, our team conducted a raid and arrested the SI. We have also recovered the bribe money. He was produced in a local court, which sent him to three-day remand,” the DSP added.
CM leads drive to take possession of illegally occupied land in Mohali
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday supervised a government drive to take possession of 2,828 acres of illegally encroached prime land worth Rs 350 crore in Majri block of Mohali from 15 influential encroachers, including sons of newly elected MP from Sangrur Simranjit Singh Mann and former minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar. The minister said 1,100 acres of land have been encroached upon by Fauja Singh, who runs an infrastructure company in Mohali.
10 Chinese nationals under police scanner for running international racket of fraudulent loan apps
Mumbai: As many as ten Chinese nationals are under the scanner of Mumbai Cyber police that busted a massive international loan fraud racket which is allegedly been operated by Chinese nationals since 2018 in India. They lured hundreds of Indian youths by offering them jobs in FinTech companies and call centres, systematically made them work for the loan fraud racket and cheated lakhs of Indians with thousands of crores in the past four years.
Of women, by women, for women: A tiny library for a big cause
The Sister Library, at its core, is a community-owned feminist library. It is by no means the first in the city. Started by artist Aqui Thami in 2018 as a travelling library, Sister Library found a home in Bandra a year later. Thami says the library—which sports a deep pink, bordering on red walls—isn't meant to be a “hangout” spot, where people can sit with their libraries. The library is minded by children from Dharavi.
College professor mowed down by dumper on Sinhgad road
A 38-year-old college professor was killed after being run over by a speeding dumper near Shinde ground in Wadgaon Budruk on Sinhgad road around 9 am on Friday. The deceased, identified as Vaishli Thite, was on her way to Zeal Education College where she worked when her two-wheeler was hit by a dumper with registration number MH12 LT0624 and the victim came under the wheels.
Family of 4 found dead in Shivaji Nagar, suicide suspected
Mumbai: Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their house in the Shivaji Nagar area in Govandi on Friday. Police suspect that the couple had a suicide pact. The police has registered Accidental Death Report and is investigating the reason behind the incident. As per the preliminary investigation, the man, his wife, their son and daughter died by suicide, police said, adding that the woman was six months pregnant.
