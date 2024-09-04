Punjab cops caught drinking in public in Mohali’s 3B2 market

Some Punjab cops were caught drinking in public during a late-evening checking drive carried out by the Mohali police at the 3B2 market on Monday. The incident comes amid multiple complaints of hooliganism at the market, which is popular among youngsters as it has several 24X7 cafes and eating joints. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per information, police impounded five cars -- two Mahindra Thars, a Hyundai Creta and two Swift Dzires -- three of which turned out to be occupied by some Punjab cops, and another one which was driven by a man claiming to be an army officer.

When confronted, they reportedly requested leniency, citing their affiliation with the Punjab police, however, the Mohali police impounded their vehicles.

The incident comes amid multiple complaints of hooliganism at the market, which is popular among youngsters as it has several 24X7 cafes and eating joints.

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Deepak Pareek said, “We will take appropriate action against the cops and armyman caught drinking during the drive.” He added that Mohali Police have a zero-tolerance policy for public nuisance.

He added that in the past two weeks, Mohali police have impounded over 100 vehicles.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City 1) Mohit Agarwal said the vehicles have been impounded under Section 207 of Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

Police also challaned at least 22 people for various violations.

As per information, the SSP also met with members of the 3B2 market association and is planning to deploy cops at the entry and exit points of the market daily from 8 pm to 5 am.

The civic body has also been asked to remove encroachments by around 50 vendors at the market.

Mohali MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said, “Our teams removed some encroachments from the market on Tuesday. The drive will continue in the coming days.”