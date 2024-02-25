 Punjab cops constitute traffic advisory panel - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab cops constitute traffic advisory panel

Punjab cops constitute traffic advisory panel

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 25, 2024 08:24 AM IST

The committee, chaired by the additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) AS Rai brings together representatives from community-based organizations (CBOs) and individuals from different districts across Punjab

Punjab Police constituted a new state-level traffic advisory committee at the Punjab Police headquarters. The committee was formed on the directions of director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

ADGP AS Rai said that the primary objective of this committee is to enhance public outreach and foster a collaborative approach to traffic management and enforcement.
The committee, chaired by the additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) AS Rai brings together representatives from community-based organizations (CBOs) and individuals from different districts across Punjab. At least 14 NGO and CBOs members from various districts participated in the inaugural meeting and shared their insights and suggestions.

“By actively involving CBOs and individuals with diverse perspectives, we aim to create a more effective and sustainable traffic ecosystem in Punjab,” he said.

This newly formed committee marks a significant step forward in the Punjab Police’s commitment to community-oriented policing. By partnering with stakeholders on the ground, the committee will play a crucial role in promoting traffic safety awareness, encouraging responsible driving behaviour, and addressing local traffic concerns,” he said.

