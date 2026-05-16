Punjab: Court sends 2 accused to judicial custody

A special CBI court in Chandigarh on Friday remanded accused Raghav Goyal and Vikas Goyal in an alleged ₹13 lakh bribery case linked to Punjab Vigilance Bureau officials to 14-day judicial custody. The CBI also claimed that forensic examination of mobile phones revealed WhatsApp chats between the accused and officials linked to the VB (HT File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on May 11 on the complaint of Amit Kumar, a state tax officer. According to the federal probe agency, the accused demanded illegal gratification for settling a vigilance complaint pending against the complainant. The CBI alleged that the accused demanded ₹20 lakh on behalf of OP Rana, reader to the chief director (VB), and other senior officials.

Private contractors Raghav Goyal and his father Vikas Goyal, and alleged accomplice Ankit Wadhawa were arrested while Rana remains absconding.

According to the probe, the complainant was first taken to the VB office in Mohali, where he met Rana, and was later taken to the CSIR-CSIO guest house in Chandigarh, where the bribe was allegedly demanded.

During a trap operation on May 11, co-accused Wadhwa was allegedly caught while accepting ₹13 lakh in cash along with a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-7 mobile phone from the complainant.

The CBI also claimed that forensic examination of mobile phones revealed WhatsApp chats between the accused and officials linked to the VB. Special judge Bhawna Jain remanded both the accused to judicial custody till May 26.

The court on Friday also corrected the venue where the alleged bribe was demanded.

“It is mentioned that the demand for a bribe was raised by accused Raghav and Vikas Goyal at CSIR-CSIO Guest House, Chandigarh. The above-mentioned fact is also evident from the contentions raised on behalf of the CBI during the arguments,” the court said. Earlier, it was stated that the demand for the bribe was made in the DG’s office. “The said factual typographical mistake in the order dated 12.05.2026 in this regard is rectified,” the court said.