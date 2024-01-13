Punjab crime: Two kidnappers among 7 arrested in Tanda

Police have arrested two persons who had tried to kidnap a boy from Tanda on December 20 last year and later made phone calls to his father in the name of gangster Davinder Bambiha, asking him to pay ₹3 crore if he wanted his son’s safety. Five persons for killing a youngster over a group rivalry in Tanda’s Talwandi Sallan village, police said on Saturday. (Representational photo)

The accused have been identified as Manpreet Nagra and Anil Kumar, both residents of Tanda.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surender Lamba said that the accused took clues from social media to carry out the kidnapping but failed in the attempt as the boy managed to give them the slip. Not relenting, the duo then rang up his father, an educationist in Tanda, using an international Sim card, asking him to pay the ransom if he wished to see his son alive.

“The father complained to the police and investigation revealed that the kidnappers and the callers were the same. We have arrested both of them and registered a case at Tanda police station under relevant sections,” the SSP said, adding that the arrested youngsters have no previous criminal record.

In another case, the police arrested five persons for killing a youngster, Sahil, in Tanda’s Talwandi Sallan village. The reason behind the murder was a rivalry between two groups. The accused had attacked the victim with blunt and sharp-edged weapons when he was serving milk during a nagar kirtan on January 5.