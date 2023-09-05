Punjab crime: Woman among 3 held for honey-trapping, kidnapping NRI in Fazilka

Fazilka police arrested three individuals, including a woman, for the honey-trapping and kidnapping of an NRI, who is a US citizen and demanding ₹20 crore for his release, police officials said on Monday. Baljinder Singh, a resident of Thandewala village, Muktsar, filed a complaint with Fazilka police alleging the abduction of his brother-in-law, Nachhatar Singh, a US citizen.

According to the complainant, Nachhatar Singh, who lives in California, was kidnapped from a hotel in Ludhiana on Sunday.

He accused two persons, Gurvinder Singh and Ramandeep Kaur of trapping the NRI and demanding ₹20 crore for his release.

Baljinder claimed that Gurvinder and Ramandeep kidnapped Nachhatar from a Ludhiana hotel and held him captive in an MC Colony in Fazilka.

Acting on the complaint, Fazilka senior superintendent of police Manjeet Singh Dhesi said a team led by DSP Subheg Singh raided the house and rescued the victim.

Dhesi said three accused Gurvinder Singh, Ramandeep Kaur, and Sunil Kumar were arrested.

“During the operation, the police seized multiple firearms, including a 12-bore rifle, a 315-bore rifle, seven live cartridges, two pistols, a 32-bore magazine, and 10 live rounds. The victim is a businessman settled in California, and Ramandeep had previously worked with him there,” the SSP said.

“Nachhatar arrived in India on August 26. Ramandeep and Gurvinder met him in Jalandhar. Subsequently, Ramandeep allegedly lured Nachhatar to a Ludhiana hotel, from where Gurvinder and Ramandeep allegedly abducted him at gunpoint,” SSP added.

“The victim endured severe beatings, and an explicit video was also recorded to blackmail him and extort ₹20 crore, with the threat of releasing the video on social media to defame him,” SSP claimed.

“The police have seized the mobile phone used to record the explicit videos,” SSP added.

The accused trio, along with their accomplices, including Amandeep Singh, Gurbhej, Buta Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, have been booked under sections 364A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act.

One of the accused, Gurvinder was over 10 cases registered against him, including that of attempt to murder, NDPS Act and theft.