Punjab crime: Woman found murdered in Mohali hotel, search on for accused

A 24-year-old woman was murdered by a 31-year-old man belonging to Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district at a hotel in Phase-1, Mohali, on Thursday. Mohali superintendent of police, city, Harbir Singh Atwal (in white shirt) along with DSP Mohit Aggarwal heading to the murder site on Thursday morning. (HT Photo)

Police said the victim, identified as Sunita, who was also from SBS Nagar district, had been staying with the accused, Sunil Kumar, and a four-year-old boy in the hotel for two days.

A search is on for Sunil Kumar, who is on the run, and has taken along the boy.

Hotel staff informed the police about the murder at 10.30am after which a forensic team reached the spot.

It is learnt that the couple booked the room claiming to be husband and wife, but the police are yet to ascertain if they were live-in partners or married.

“There were injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon on the woman’s neck. The man is absconding but our teams will catch him soon,” deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Aggarwal said.

The murder comes 12 days after a stalker hacked a 32-year-old woman to death with a sword in broad daylight on a busy street in Phase 5, Mohali, on June 8.

The victim, Baljinder Kaur, 32, and the accused, Sukhchain Singh, 36, knew each other for the past four years but she had recently rejected his marriage proposal, which spurred him to attack her.