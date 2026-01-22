Punjab: Cross-border arms module busted, 2 nabbed

A cross-border illegal arms module linked to Pakistan-based smugglers was busted with the arrest of two operatives, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Wednesday. Six sophisticated pistols have been seized from their possession. Police officials addressing mediapersons in Amritsar on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi (22), a resident of Rattoke village in Tarn Taran, and Surjit Singh (35) of Chela Colony in Tarn Taran. The latter has a criminal history with several cases, including some under the NDPS Act, have been registered against him. The recovered weapons include two 9MM Glock pistols and four.30-bore pistols along with two live cartridges.

In a press release issued here, Yadav stated the arrested accused were involved in illegal arms trafficking and supplying weapons to gangsters under directions of their foreign-based handlers. Further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he said.

Sharing operation details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the action was taken following reliable inputs. “Police teams apprehended Gurpreet, alias Gopi, and seized three .30-bore pistols and a Glock along with two live cartridges. His interrogation revealed that he was in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through various social media platforms and was receiving consignments of illegal arms through drones to further supply these weapons to gangsters,” he said.

Based on his disclosures, his associate Surjit Singh was arrested and a Glock and a .30-bore pistol were seized from his possession, the police commissioner said, adding that Surjit was involved in transporting and delivering illegal arms at different locations.

Sections 25(1-A) and 25 (6,7,8) of the Arms Act have been slapped at the Islamabad police station in Amritsar.