Punjab: Cross-border arms smuggling racket busted: 3 held with 9 sophisticated pistols in Amritsar

Counter Intelligence (CI), Amritsar, has busted a cross-border illegal arms smuggling module with the arrest of three operatives and the recovery of nine sophisticated pistols along with magazines, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Thursday. The seized pistols were to be supplied to Sherpreet Singh, alias Gulaba, a close aide of gangster Jobanjit Singh, the DGP said. (HT)

The arrested persons have been identified as Davinder Singh, a resident of Bhangwan village in Amritsar Rural, and Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma and Harmeet Singh, alias Meetu, both residents of Bhindi Aulakh in Amritsar Rural.

According to the DGP, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were acting under directions from a Pakistan-based smuggler. The recovered weapons were intended to be supplied to Sherpreet Singh, alias Gulaba, a close aide of gangster Jobanjit Singh, alias Billa Manga, to facilitate unlawful activities in the state.

Sharing operational details, DGP Yadav said CI Amritsar had received intelligence that Jobanjit Singh was running a gang in Punjab through his operatives, Pamma and Meetu. “The duo had retrieved a consignment of illegal weapons from Bhindi Aulakh village area, located along the Indo-Pak border, reportedly delivered through drones. The consignment was supposed to be delivered to Davinder Singh, Sherpreet’s accomplice,” the DGP said.

Police teams intercepted the trio near Gurdwara Baba Mohri at Chogawan in Amritsar Rural and seized the consignment from their possession.

“Sherpreet Singh is a habitual offender with seven criminal cases against him for illegal arms possession, theft, looting and other criminal offences. Further investigation is underway to expose the full nexus, including both forward and backward linkages of the network,” the DGP added.

A case has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, under Sections 25 and 25(1-A) of the Arms Act and Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused.