Punjab: Dallewal out of hospital, attends mahapanchayat in Amritsar

Veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Thursday attended a ‘kisan mazdoor mahapanchayat’ in Amritsar’s Kohali village after being discharged from a private hospital in Barnala, where he was admitted for four days. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal upon his arrival in Amritsar on Thursday. (PTI)

Dallewal was taken to the hospital as health deteriorated after addressing a gathering at Dhanaula grain market in Barnala.

According to the doctors tending to Dallewal, his health has now ‘stablilised’ and he has been advised rest.

Dr Ishan Bansal said, “When he was brought, his blood pressure was low, and he was dehydrated. We gave him fluids and necessary treatment. He was weak due to the prolonged fast.”

Dallewal, the joint convener of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, ended his fast-unto-death on April 6, after 131 days.

Speaking to mediapersons before leaving for Amritsar, Dallewal said, “I have dedicated my life to the farmers’ cause. The movement continues and the convention in Amritsar is a crucial step in this struggle.”

On the issue of thefts reported at farmers’ protest sites, he said, “We have informed the government and the administration. We will reclaim every right of the farmers.”

The veteran farmer leader’s son, Gurpinder Singh Dallewal, who accompanied him during his hospital stay and while leaving the facility, urged the youth to take an active part in the movement.

In Amritsar’s Kohali village, Dallewal-led Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) on Thursday organised the kisan mazdoor mahapanchayat.

Addressing a gathering of the farmers, Dallewal said, “the land is our mother... have always been fighting and will continue to fight to protect it.”

“The Punjab government has chased away our sit-in by playing tricks, but our agitation has not ended, it will continue,” he said.

He added that a law was passed in Madhya Pradesh, allowing the state government to take possession of land of any farmer without paying. “If we remain asleep, this law will be implemented in Punjab and other states as well,” he said.