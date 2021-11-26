Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab deputy CM Soni faces protesting health workers in Sangrur
Punjab deputy CM Soni faces protesting health workers in Sangrur

The protesters seek regularisation of jobs and solution of others demands; Punjab deputy CM Soni assures to address their concerns
Punjab deputy CM OP Soni talking to protesting health workers during his visit to the Sangrur civil hospital on Thursday.
Published on Nov 26, 2021 02:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

National Health Mission (NHM) employees and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) workers protested against Punjab deputy chief minister OP Soni during his visit to the Sangrur civil hospital on Thursday.

The protesters sought regularisation of their jobs besides solution of others demands. The deputy CM assured to address their concerns and asked to end the strike which has been going on for the past ten days.

Later, Soni presided over a meeting organised by Sangrur district industrial chamber and Punjab Pradesh vyapar mandal in Dhuri. He claimed that the state government has solved 90 per cent problems of industrialists and traders.

“Several notifications have been issued. The government is paying a special attention to the development of the industry in the state,” he said.

