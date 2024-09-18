Punjab development authorities earn 2,945 crore from e-auction of properties

The Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) and other regional development authorities have collectively earned ₹2,945 crore from the e-auction of various properties, which concluded on September 16. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant mann said that the result of the e-auctions had put a stamp on the investor friendly policies of the state government. (HT File)

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the e-auction, launched on September 6, featured properties such as group housing, multiplex, commercial chunks, residential plots, SCOs, booths, shops, SCFs and others.

Mann added that the development authorities operating under the department of housing and urban development had extended an opportunity to people to own their dream properties through the e-auction.

“The auction of these properties got a massive response from people, especially those who either wanted to own a residential plot or had plans to start a commercial establishment,” he added.

The result of the e-auctions had put a stamp on the investor friendly policies of the state government, the chief minister stated.

The CM further informed that PUDA received bids for 162 OUVGL properties and the GMADA successfully auctioned two commercial chunks of Sector 62, one chunk each situated in Ecocity-I and Aerocity, three group housing sites located in Sector 66, Ecocity-2 and Medicity, respectively, besides 16 SCOs and 12 booths situated in different sectors of SAS Nagar.

“The GLADA auctioned 32 properties, BDA was able to auction 23 properties, and the ADA and JDA found bidders for 34 and 22 properties, respectively, and the PDA auctioned 17 properties,” the CM said.

Mann added that the successful bidders would be allotted the sites on depositing 10% payment and possession would be handed over to them on payment of 25% of the total bid amount.