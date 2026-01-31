Punjab DGP inspects Mohali’s 3B2 area

A day after the murder incident outside Mohali SSP office, Punjab director general of police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, on Thursday night conducted inspection in Sector 3B2, Mohali, and addressed the media on Operation Prahar and recent policing actions. The DGP also said Punjab police achieved three major results in a single day. (HT Photo for representation)

The DGP said Punjab police launched Operation Prahar on January 20. Since then, police teams have conducted checks of more than 12,000 persons. He said misinformation is being spread about the operation and clarified that it is being carried out strictly within the legal framework. He said the operation aims to ensure public safety and is not meant to harass families.

Responding to media questions about the shortage of staff at police stations, the DGP said the concern was valid. He said the Punjab government has already approved 1,600 posts. He added that recruitment for 3,400 new posts is underway this year and efforts are being made to increase the overall manpower of the Punjab Police.

‘Achieved three major results in a single day’

The DGP also said Punjab police achieved three major results in a single day. First, police took action against the module involved in the attack on the Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh. He said the module had links to Harvinder Rinda, who is based in Pakistan. The DGP said the mastermind of the USA-based module had been identified and two operatives had been arrested.

Second, he said another operation was conducted in Fazilka district jointly with the Border Security Force. During the operation, police recovered 21 pistols and 2.1 kilograms of heroin. Third, acting on inputs from village defence committees, police recovered 43 kilograms of heroin and RDX. The DGP said these were two separate consignments.