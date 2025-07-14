Search
Punjab: Digital arrest: Goa cops nab fake CBI officer from Ludhiana

ByPTI, Panaji
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 08:22 AM IST

A 19-year-old man has been apprehended from Ludhiana for allegedly impersonating a CBI officer and extorting 18 lakh from the complainant in Goa by threatening to place him under digital arrest, a Goa cyber police official said on Sunday.

Police have registered a case under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act. (HT File)

The accused, Surinder Kumar, was traced to Ludhiana during the investigation.

A team of cybercrime police brought him to Goa on Sunday, a senior cybercrime officer said.

A local court remanded Kumar to police custody for four days.

“The accused had contacted the victim through WhatsApp by posing as a CBI officer. He falsely claimed that the victim’s bank account and personal details had been linked to a money laundering case and coerced the victim into transferring 18 lakh to avoid legal consequences,” the police officer, privy to the investigation, said.

Police registered a case under different sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.

The police officials tracked down Kumar through technical surveillance and financial trail analysis.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: Digital arrest: Goa cops nab fake CBI officer from Ludhiana
