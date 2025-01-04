Punjab doctors’ body to go on strike from January 20

The Punjab civil medical services association (PCMSA) on Friday announced to suspend services from January 20, citing non-issuance of key notifications promised by the state government. A general body meeting scheduled for January 12 in Moga will finalise the roadmap for the agitation. (Representational image)

The PCMSA represents the government doctors in the state.

This decision was taken during the general body meeting held on January 1, where members expressed disappointment over the alleged delay in fulfilling commitments related to career progression and workplace safety.

In a statement issued on Friday, PCMSA president Dr Akhil Sarin said the association highlighted its efforts to engage with the government over core issues affecting public healthcare, including dynamic assured career progressions (DACPs), which is stalled since July 1, 2021, resulting in “low morale and high attrition among medical officers”.

“Besides, recruitment gaps and acute shortages of both specialists and MBBS medical officers are exacerbating the strain on public health services. Another point relates to workplace safety. There is absence of adequate security arrangements 24x7 at healthcare centres, contrary to Supreme Court guidelines,” he claimed.

He said despite multiple assurances from ministers and health officials of Punjab during meetings in September 2024, no tangible progress has been made.

“Written commitments, including the rollout of a security framework within a week and reinstatement of DACPs within 12 weeks, remain unfulfilled even after 16 weeks,” he said.

In September, the government doctors had called off their protest of suspension of outpatient department (OPD) services, with the body then saying that the state government had agreed to their various demands, including restoration of the assured career progression (ACP) scheme.

“In the latest round of medical officer recruitments, 30% of selected candidates declined to join, while prior specialist recruitment drives filled only a fraction of advertised posts,” it said.

With the senior-most specialists set to complete their bond periods this year, the association warned of a “potential mass exodus, further deepening the healthcare crisis”.

A general body meeting scheduled for January 12 in Moga will finalise the roadmap for the agitation, he said.