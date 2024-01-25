close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab DSP Bikramjit Brar gets Prez award for eliminating Sidhu Moosewala killers

Punjab DSP Bikramjit Brar gets Prez award for eliminating Sidhu Moosewala killers

ByRavinder Vasudeva
Jan 25, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Anti-Gangster Task Force chief ADGP Promod Ban has been selected for the President’s medal for distinguished service this year along with AIG Swarandeep Singh

Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Brar is among personnel conferred with the President’s gallantry medal this year for showing exemplary courage in eliminating two killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

This is the fourth gallantry award that Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Brar has won in a short span of service. (HT Photo)
This is the fourth gallantry award that Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Brar has won in a short span of service. (HT Photo)

This is the fourth gallantry award Brar has got in a short span of his service.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Also read: Punjab minister Aman Arora gets interim stay from Sangrur court

Four AGTF jawans, who were part of his team, were also awarded for showing bravery in the encounter against Sidhu Moosewala’s killers, Mannu Kussa and Jagroop Roopa.

Brar led the team that followed both the killers involved in the murder.

Gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, who were key accused in Moose Wala’s killing at Mansa on May 29, were hiding in Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border when DSP Brar’s team chased and killed them in the encounter.

The AGTF chief, additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban, has been selected for the President’s medal for distinguished service this year along with assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Swarandeep Singh.

Fifteen Punjab Police personnel have been awarded for meritorious service this Republic Day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On