Punjab DSP Bikramjit Brar gets Prez award for eliminating Sidhu Moosewala killers

Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Brar is among personnel conferred with the President's gallantry medal this year for showing exemplary courage in eliminating two killers of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. This is the fourth gallantry award that Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bikramjit Brar has won in a short span of service.

This is the fourth gallantry award Brar has got in a short span of his service.

Four AGTF jawans, who were part of his team, were also awarded for showing bravery in the encounter against Sidhu Moosewala’s killers, Mannu Kussa and Jagroop Roopa.

Brar led the team that followed both the killers involved in the murder.

Gangsters Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu, and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, who were key accused in Moose Wala’s killing at Mansa on May 29, were hiding in Hoshiar Nagar village near Attari border when DSP Brar’s team chased and killed them in the encounter.

The AGTF chief, additional director general of police (ADGP) Promod Ban, has been selected for the President’s medal for distinguished service this year along with assistant inspector general of police (AIG) Swarandeep Singh.

Fifteen Punjab Police personnel have been awarded for meritorious service this Republic Day.