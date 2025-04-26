Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab: ED files prosecution complaint in 3,558 cr cloud particle scam

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Apr 26, 2025 06:28 AM IST

ED investigation revealed that Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, the CEO and Founder of Vuenow Group, in connivance with other accused orchestrated a multi-thousand crore ‘cloud particle scam’ where the hard-earned money of investors was siphoned off for personal gains.

The Enforcement Directorate’s zonal office in Jalandhar has filed a prosecution complaint on money laundering against Vuenow group of companies in connection with the 3,558 crore cloud particle investment scam.

An ED spokesperson said the special PMLA court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on Friday. (HT File)
An ED spokesperson said the special PMLA court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on Friday. (HT File)

An ED spokesperson said the special PMLA court took cognisance of the prosecution complaint on Friday.

The ED had initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered under the provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 by Gautam Budh Nagar (Noida) Police and Punjab Police.

ED investigation revealed that Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, the CEO and Founder of Vuenow Group, in connivance with other accused orchestrated a multi-thousand crore ‘cloud particle scam’ where the hard-earned money of investors was siphoned off for personal gains.

“The underlying business of cloud particle, based on sale and lease back model (SLB model) was found substantively non-existent and grossly overstated to cheat the investors. The entire business of Vuenow group was found to be a money rotation scheme. The total money collected from the investors in lieu of sale of cloud particles was found to be 3,700 crore (approximately), out of which 1,800 crore (approximately) was returned to investors in the form of rent,” the spokesperson stated.

The remaining proceeds of crime were utilised for purposes other than the business and further diverted by M/s VMSL and group companies in giving high commissions to the channel partners, purchase of various luxurious vehicles, gold and diamonds, routing of funds to the tune of hundreds of crores through shell entities and investment in properties.

Earlier, searches were also conducted at various premises of VMSL and related entities under provisions of PMLA on November 26 last year and On January 17 and February 24, the properties worth 178.12 crore was attached.

Sukhvinder Singh Kharour, CEO of VueNow Marketing Services Ltd, and his wife Dimple Kharour were arrested on February 28 this year.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: ED files prosecution complaint in 3,558 cr cloud particle scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On