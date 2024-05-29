 Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe - Hindustan Times
Punjab: ED raids mining locations in Bhola drugs case related probe

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 12:46 PM IST

13 premises in Rupnagar district being searched after reports of illegal mining on land earlier attached by the ED in the Bhola case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab as part of a narcotics-linked money laundering case involving prime accused Jagdish Singh, alias Bhola, official sources said.

Thirteen premises in Rupnagar district are being searched after it was found that illegal mining was being done on a land earlier attached by the ED in the Bhola case, the sources said.

Some of the accused in this alleged illegal mining case include Nasibchand and Shree Ram crushers, the sources said.

About 3 crore has been seized so far during the searches, they said.

The drugs money laundering case pertains to a multi-crore synthetic narcotics racket unearthed in Punjab in 2013-14.

The ED case was registered on the basis of FIRs filed by Punjab Police.

The kingpin, wrestler-turned-policeman-turned-drug mafia accused Jagdish Singh, alias Bhola, was arrested by the ED in January 2014 and the case is in trial before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Punjab at present. (With PTI inputs)

