Punjab: Elderly NRI abducted from Jalandhar village

A 76-year-old NRI was abducted by two unidentified persons from his village in Punjab’s Jalandhar district while he was going to the gurdwara on Sunday. The NRI had returned from the United Kingdom and was staying alone in his village. His family is currently in the UK. (HT File)

According to an eyewitness, two car-borne youths forcibly kidnapped the UK-based NRI Mohinder Singh while he was heading to the gurdwara on the outskirts of Kang Sahibu village on Nakodar-Jalandhar road.

Both Mohinder Singh and the eyewitness Daljit Singh hail from Kang Sahibu village.

Police said Daljit called up the local police station and informed them of the abduction.

“The complainant mentioned that Mohinder was heading to the gurdwara when two persons, waiting near the main road in a car, rammed their vehicle into Mohinder’s car. When the NRI came out of the car to confront them, they forcibly kidnapped him,” said a police officer.

The registration number of the NRI’s car has been identified — PB-08AQ-3878.

SHO Nakodar Sadar police station Baljinder Singh said they have started an investigation into the case and alerted all police stations across the district.

The police have registered a case at Nakodar Sadar police station under Section 140 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint lodged by Daljit. They are yet to trace the NRI.

“We are looking into the CCTV footage to track the movement of the vehicle of the accused in which they abducted Mohinder. Their location is yet to be traced,” he said.

“The relatives of the victim have received no call for ransom as of now. The NRI had returned from the United Kingdom and was staying alone in his village. We have informed his family about the incident who are currently in the UK,” the SHO added.