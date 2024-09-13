Punjab: Ex-chief secy Janjua named transparency panel head

The Punjab government has appointed former chief secretary VK Janjua as the chief commissioner of the Punjab Transparency and Accountability Commission. A notification in this regard was issued by the Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances in the exercise of powers conferred under the Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Service Act 2018, after chief minister Bhagwant Mann cleared the retired 1989-batch IAS officer’s name for the post. The terms and conditions of his appointment will be issued subsequently, it said. Mann had appointed Janjua as the chief secretary in July 2022 and he retired from service on June 30, 2023. VK Janjua (HT Photo)

The Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Service Act, 2018, was enacted in July 2018 by the then Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress government which repealed the Punjab Right to Service Commission Act, 2011. The government had also abolished the Right to Service Commission and removed all 10 incumbent members with immediate effect.