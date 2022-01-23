Punjab ex-DGP Mustafa threatens to ‘beat up’ AAP workers in Malerkotla, triggers row

A row has erupted after former Punjab DGP Mohd Mustafa, who is the husband of Congress candidate from Malerkotla, Razia Sultana, allegedly threatened to beat up Aam Aadmi Party workers.

In a video circulating on social media, Mustafa, who is also the principal strategic adviser to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, can be heard saying, “My ‘jalsa’ was scheduled here but they (AAP) tried to create noise. If it happens again, I swear, I will not let them gather. I am not an RSS agent who hides in fear at home. I am not contesting for votes. I am fighting for the community. I want to tell the police and civil administration that if permission is given for such parallel events, I will create a situation which will be difficult to handle. My community, Sikh brothers, Dalits and good Hindus are with me. I will beat ‘broom people’ at their households with ‘jharu’ (broom).”

“I stand by my stance that if it happens again, we will teach them a lesson,” said Mustafa over phone on Saturday.

AAP candidate Jamil-ur-Rehman said he filed a complaint with the election commission against Mustafa. “He threatened to beat up AAP workers and candidate. We urged the election commission to take action against Mustafa and transfer of local SHOs,” said Rehman.

Malerkotla SDM-cum-returning officer Jasbir Singh said he has issued notices for violation of model code to Congress and AAP.

BJP demands FIR against ex-DGP

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Saturday announced to file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over an alleged “communal” speech made by Mustafa at a rally in Malerkotla.

“Look at how low these Congress leaders can go to garner votes. The video shows the statement was made to orchestrate riots. Coming from a person who had taken constitutional oath as an IPS officer is most shocking,” said party’s national spokesperson, Shazia Ilimi, adding that an FIR should be registered against Mustafa for his alleged attempt to disturb communal peace.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh also blamed the Punjab Congress for creating a serious threat to the national security and urged the ECI to order registration of a criminal case against Mustafa.

“There was absolutely no Hindu-Muslim controversy. It was a verbal outburst mischievously provoked by jhaduwallahs (AAP workers). My nationalistic credentials are far superior to yours (BJP’s) with a history of life-long fight against enemies of India and destroyers of communal harmony,” Mustafa said.