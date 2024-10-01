Menu Explore
Punjab: Ex-MLA injured in clash between AAP, Congress workers in Zira

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar
Oct 01, 2024 04:25 PM IST

AAP and Congress activists clashed in Ferozepur, injuring former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira. Police intervened, firing shots to control the situation.

A clash broke out between activists of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, resulting in injuries to former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and two others at Zira sub division of Ferozepur district on Tuesday.

Congress, AAP workers clashed in Zira sub division of Ferozepur district on Tuesday, leaving former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and two others injured.
Congress, AAP workers clashed in Zira sub division of Ferozepur district on Tuesday, leaving former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and two others injured.

The incident occurred at the main chowk in Zira when members of both parties threw stones at each other.

The situation escalated, prompting the Ferozepur police to intervene. A police team led by DSPs Fateh Singh Brar and Gurdeep Singh fired shots in the air to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

Senior superintendent of police Saumya Mishra said that the police resorted to firing in the air to defuse the situation.

“So far, no bullet injuries have been reported; however, the victims sustained wounds from the stone-pelting during the clash. A detailed investigation is underway, and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” she said.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

