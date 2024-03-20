Punjab: Excise dept seeks permission for auction of liquor vends

The excise and taxation department, Punjab, has sought permission of the state electoral office, Punjab, to conduct a draw of lots for the sale of liquor vends which is scheduled for March 22. The excise and taxation department, Punjab, has sought permission of the state electoral office, Punjab, to conduct a draw of lots for the sale of liquor vends which is scheduled for March 22. (Representational image)

In a communication sent by the excise department on Tuesday, it has been said that the state council of ministers have already cleared the excise policy for the upcoming year 2024-25 and the auction was awaited. After the auction the new vends would be operational from April 1.

There are about 6,400 vends in the state which has been divided into 236 groups. The number of groups for the upcoming year has been increased by 67. The expected revenue in the upcoming year has been targeted at ₹10,145 crore, a rise of 6.5% from the current year’s target of ₹9,500 crore.

Due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for the polls, the auction can take place only after permission from the electoral office. A senior excise official confirmed that auctions can take place only after getting permission.