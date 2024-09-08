Punjab fair turns fatal: Two friends die, another critical

Two friends died and another suffered serious injuries to the head after a bike they were riding on crashed into a tree near Basian village late on Friday night. Two friends died on the spot following the impact of the collision. (HT File)

Police said the three friends were returning from a fair in Jagraon and the bike was travelling at high speed when the accident took place.

“The trio were riding on a single bike that lost control and crashed into a tree. The collision was so intense that two of them died on the spot. The injured, identified as Pradeep who works as a labourer, has suffered a skull fracture and is in a critical condition. He was first taken to the civil hospital but later referred to the government hospital in Chandigarh Sector 32,” said a police officer.

The police have identified one of the deceased as Shamsher, a resident of Kalsa village. The identity of the second deceased is yet to be confirmed.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy.

The police said they were investigating the matter to ascertain the cause behind the accident.