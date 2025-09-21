Punjab: Fake call centre busted in Amritsar, 1 nabbed

The cyber crime wing of Amritsar Commissionerate of Police on Saturday busted a sophisticated fake call centre that scammed buyers nationwide by selling counterfeit Apple iPhones and Samsung S24 mobiles. The operation, run by over 80 women employees, lured victims on the OLX platform, promising genuine luxury phones but delivering high-quality replicas instead, police said. During the raid, police recovered 47 mobile phones, including 29 with active SIMs, 8 additional SIM cards, and 6 laptops used in the operation. (HT File)

Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Amritsar commissioner of police, said the gang sold 30–40 fake phones daily, generating an illicit turnover of nearly ₹6 lakh per day. “Victims were made to believe they were buying genuine devices, but the handsets were cleverly designed replicas,” he added.

During the raid, police recovered 47 mobile phones, including 29 with active SIMs, 8 additional SIM cards, and 6 laptops used in the operation.

An FIR was registered under multiple provisions, including Sections 318(4), 336(2), 338, 340(2), 336(2), 61(2) of the BNS, Sections 103 & 104 of the Trade Marks Act, 1999, Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957, and Section 66-D of the IT Act, 2000.

Raghav Bhardwaj, a resident of Pawan Nagar, was arrested, while his key associate, Ankit Gangotra of Vijay Nagar, remains on the run. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing to identify more accomplices.