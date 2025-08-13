Punjab: Faridkot DSP gets bail in bribery case after a month

A month after the Faridkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Rajan Paul, was arrested for allegedly offering a bribe of ₹1 lakh to the reader of senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pragya Jain, the accused official has been granted bail. Additional sessions judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa accepted the DSP’s bail petition on August 7. (HT File)

Additional sessions judge Dinesh Kumar Wadhwa accepted the bail petition of the DSP on August 7. “It is not a trap case. It is a debatable issue whether the accused accepted the amount of ₹1 lakh from the woman complainant for taking action on her application,” the judge said in his order.

“The date of receiving the bribe amount (of ₹1 lakh) by the accused from the woman is conspicuously missing in the statement of the complainant and other witnesses,” the court order added.

Paul’s counsel, Gurtaj Sandhu, said on Tuesday that Paul, who was in judicial custody for over a month, was released from Patiala Central Jail on Monday after completing the legal formalities.

According to Faridkot district police, the accused DSP had approached the SSP’s personal staff to bury a complaint of corruption against him. A case against Paul was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Faridkot city police station on July 4 and he was arrested the same day.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, the reader to the SSP, was the complainant in the case.

Paul’s counsel stated that there was no material evidence to corroborate the allegation that the DSP offered a bribe to the SSP’s reader.

On May 24, SSP Jain had assigned a complaint of a matrimonial dispute to DSP Paul for investigation. As per the police, an aggrieved family contacted the SSP with a complaint that the DSP had allegedly extracted ₹1 lakh from them to act on the complaint. The complainant also claimed that the officer was demanding more money for the investigation in the matrimonial grievance.

SSP Jain stated that the family agreed to file a written complaint, but the DSP got a whiff of it and contacted her staff.

“The DSP visited my reader’s office and started enquiring about the written complaint of corruption against him. Paul offered my staffer a bribe to suppress the complaint and I was immediately alerted. Taking prompt note, an FIR was registered and the accused officer was arrested,” the SSP added.