Punjab farm fire tally crosses 500 mark; 31 fresh FIRs registered

With 28 new stubble-burning incidents on Thursday, the total number of farm fire cases in Punjab this season has crossed the 500-mark, even as enforcement agencies have stepped up punitive action against violators.

According to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab has reported 512 farm fire incidents as of October 23.

The Punjab Police registered 31 fresh FIRs, taking the total number of cases filed so far to 215, including 68 in Tarn Taran alone — the worst-affected district.

According to data from PPCB, Tarn Taran district leads with 159 cases, followed by Amritsar with 133.

Enforcement agencies have intensified action against offenders. PPCB has made 214 “red entries” in the land records of violators, effectively barring them from availing of agricultural loans or selling their land. Environmental compensation amounting to ₹13.25 lakh has been imposed in 246 cases, of which ₹8.90 lakh has already been recovered.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued show-cause notices to 237 nodal officers for failing to prevent stubble-burning incidents in their respective areas.

Although this year’s numbers remain significantly lower than the 1,638 cases recorded during the same period in 2024, officials cautioned that the situation could deteriorate further as harvesting gains pace in the coming weeks.

Last year, Punjab had reported 10,909 farm fire incidents, with Sangrur topping the list at 1,725.

Of the 512 farm fire incidents recorded between September 15 and October 23 in Punjab, only 286 cases have been physically verified by field officers.

Officials said around 41% of the 31.72 lakh hectares under paddy cultivation in the state have been harvested.

While Amritsar and Tarn Taran have completed over 70% of harvesting, the process remains below 40% in districts such as Patiala, Bathinda, Barnala, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Mansa, and Ferozepur — all located in the Malwa belt, which traditionally reports the maximum number of stubble-burning cases.