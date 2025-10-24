Delhi AQI remains in ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ category as govt prepares for artificial rain on October 29

The city's 24-hour average air quality on Thursday was recorded at 305 at 4 pm in the ‘very poor’ category.

Air Quality in Delhi on Friday came down to the ‘poor’ category after it stood in the ‘very poor’ category for four days straight. As per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI on October 24 at 6 am stood at 293, days after Diwali celebrations in the national capital.

AQI ‘poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad and NCR areas In the Delhi NCR area, the AQI was recorded at 295 in Sector 51 of Gurugram, 230 in Faridabad and 292 in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram. In Noida, the AQI stood at 248 and 218 in Meerut. Overall, major NCR areas showed ‘poor’ air quality.

Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) also indicated that the AQI is likely to remain in the poor and very poor category in the coming days. Transport emissions accounted for 15.7 per cent of Delhi's air pollution on Thursday, according to data from the Decision Support System (DSS).

Delhi works to tackle air pollution The Delhi government said on Thursday that measures are underway to tackle air pollution across the national capital.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that around 2000 teams are in the field day and night to assess and execute the state government's anti pollution measures. He also said that work will begin for deploying 70 more mechanised sweepers, 70 additional anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and 140 litter pickers covering 1,440 km of roads.